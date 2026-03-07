Seth Godin is one of the most famous marketing writers out there, and I have read several of his books, although I’m not really a fan of his work. Now, that might seem odd because I would tell you that Godin is intelligent, knows marketing, and his books tend to be extremely readable.

However, what I find is that while I’m reading his work, I FEEL LIKE I’m learning something. However, after I’m done, it’s hard to come up with a single actionable thing that I learned how to do.

Perhaps the one exception to that is Godin’s most famous book, “The Purple Cow.” That book revolves around a simple but powerful concept, which is that to really be successful in the marketplace, you need to stand out.

This came to mind because there’s a clip of Mr. Beast discussing the central idea of “The Purple Cow” in an interview:

First of all, there’s no one alive who better delivers “purple cows” to the public than Mr. Beast, the man responsible for videos like “I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive,” “$10,000 Every Da…