Culturcidal by John Hawkins

WheelHorseman
Good article, John. Hopefully there will be a future where people survive and learn from the many reckless ill-considered mistakes that are happening continuously in Cali. Their foolishness and inability to understand the consequences will bring them devastating economic problems, and they will try to use their numbers and geography to force everyone else in the US to help pay their bills. To listen to the braying of Gavin N., they don't need the rest of the US already. How quickly that ridiculous notion will collapse. Socialism has never worked, yet it's irresistable to the lazy and weak minded.

Jerry Myers
If they still earn any income in California, they will still owe taxes to CA. CA also does its best to tax part time residents.

While I was attending graduate school in Oregon, my wife was working and residing in CA. I had to pay taxes to both Oregon and CA on the income I earned in Oregon. If we had divorced, that would have stopped the need to pay taxes to CA. But she was living in the house that we purchased, and I am also on the deed. For CA, that is all it took to be a CA resident.

It works the same for pro-sports players. They could live in Texas, but every game they play in CA, that part of their pay is taxed by CA. This is even if they do not actually play in the game but are present with their team.

Out of state students who attend school in CA, have 30 days to register their vehicle in CA and meet smog regulations. Most do not know that. They believe since they are out of state students and non-residents they can keep their out of state plates. There is a private college in the city I live in. Every year, about 30 days after the start of the school year, law enforcement goes through the parking lots and set up enforcement check points at places around the college. They pull over students driving out of state plated cars. They get hit with a huge fine and have 30 days to pass smog or take their vehicle out of state to never return it to the state until it passes smog.

CA is also getting ready to require all diesel vehicles, even privately owned ones, from out of state to pass CA diesel smog regulations. All of those RV people will likely decide to avoid CA.

The sad thing is, of stores you see these people with signs up that say help increase school funding and provide financial assistance to first time home buyers. People sign it, because it is for a good cause.

At school, our union is pushing that teachers sign it. I refused and said this will cause the wealthy to flee CA faster than they already are. Those that already pay the most taxes to the state will leave and take their tax revenue with them. I have been told that will not happen.

I am glad I am retiring at the end of May and then will be leaving the state for good. I doubt I will ever return, even for a visit.

I live 100 miles from San Francisco and very close to I-5. My neighborhood has been flooded with Bay Area refugees who buy houses here that are close to the freeways because they will commute 2 or 3 hours one way to their high paying Bay Area jobs. A few times a week we have a real estate agent contacting us to see if we will sell to a client interested in buying our house for well over the current market value. The market value has increased by 50% in one year at the same time Bay Area houses have lost market value. My house needs about $100,000 in repairs, but that does not stop the offers coming in. I told my wife that we should stop planning the repairs we intend to do this summer. We will not get much of a return by doing the repairs because we are in the perfect location for Bay Area commuters.

