There was a time when Mötley Crüe was one of the biggest bands on earth. They moved over 100 million records, had multiple platinum albums, and played to sold-out arenas all over America. They were a MUSICAL FORCE, and with that came certain privileges with women that few human beings outside of Roman Emperors and kings with harems have gotten to experience.

By that, I mean Mötley Crüe was also legendary for their sexual exploits. After every show, they could literally just have their pick attractive young women who would be brought to them like offerings by their groupies. They did things like sleep with a grandmother, mother and daughter at the same time, have contests to see how long they could go without taking a bath and still get groupies to sleep with them, and specify some nights that they wouldn’t sleep with a woman who wasn’t a virgin.

That level of sexual freedom and choice is so extreme that many men would probably see it as an unachievable utopian fantasy, but they did it …