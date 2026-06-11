Today, the Karmelo Anthony case is still in the news, and even before the trial, you wouldn’t have thought that it would be a particularly controversial case. Post-trial, where Anthony got 35 years in jail, we have an even fuller picture of what happened.

There was a track meet. Anthony went to another team’s tent, which he almost certainly knew he wasn’t supposed to do. He was asked to leave something like 12-15 times, nicely at first, but more insistently when he refused and became belligerent. Anthony began trying to bait Austin Metcalf into a fight. He dared him to touch him. He called the people in the tent “p*ssies” who couldn’t make him move. He challenged Metcalf to a fistfight, which Metcalf responded to by saying, “I’m not going to fight at a track meet.” Eventually, Anthony baited Metcalf into shoving him and immediately stabbed him, which killed him.

In other words, Anthony was somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be, he was asked many times to leave, and instead of doing so, he tried to start a fistfight, and then, when he finally got a reaction, he immediately responded with lethal force.

It all seems very clear-cut, right? Yet, what have we seen in this case?

Karmelo Anthony’s family raised 630k in a GiveSendGo (that was happily pulled after his murder conviction in accordance with their rules). Setting aside the fact that a large number of black Americans pretty clearly chipped in money just because Karmelo Anthony murdered a white guy, what happened to those funds is still a bit of a mystery. Anthony’s family has been staying in a 900k home in a gated community (this was apparently rented), and he had a public defender.

During the trial, Anthony’s supporters showed up regularly, in person and online, to spew hatred at white people and claim Anthony should get a free pass because of racism. His own grandmother even got in on the act after the trial:

Then, to top it all off, Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett chimed in with some extraordinarily ignorant comments:

Racism is commonly offered up as an excuse for why black Americans lag behind other groups in America.

This was a decent excuse in America at one time, long ago, but today, it’s 100% bullsh*t.

Instead, if you want to know why black Americans lag behind other racial groups in America, there are three things you can see on display here that explain it perfectly.

1) Bad decisions: Whoever you are in America and whatever your race may be, chances are that almost every problem you have is downstream from your own bad decisions. There are exceptions to that rule, but that’s exactly what they are: Exceptions.

Black Americans tend to have worse outcomes than other groups in America, percentagewise, because they commonly make worse decisions than people in other groups.

If you don’t believe that, just look at these charts and consider the implications:

If you took absolutely nothing into consideration other than these charts, statistically, you’d expect to see ENORMOUS differences between black Americans as a group and other races – and you do. Yet ultimately, what are we talking about here? Choices made by individuals and/or their parents that will have a huge impact on how their lives turn out.

We all know what the right choices are, but people still have to choose to make them. Percentagewise, far fewer black Americans make choices that are likely to lead to success to begin with.

2) Other black Americans: When I was younger, for a while, I worked in a group home that had almost all black kids. Sometimes, I had to drive into some bad neighborhoods to take them home on the weekends. When I did, the kids would often duck down so no one would see them as we drove by. Why? They told me it was because many people in their neighborhood would assume a white guy driving by was a cop, and if they were seen with a cop, it could be dangerous for them.

That highlights an important point. It is true that percentagewise, there’s much more black-on-white crime than white-on-black crime, but overwhelmingly, crime tends to be intraracial. In other words, black Americans do have a crime problem, and the people that hurts the most are other black Americans. I don’t know how many people are going to get gunned down in Chicago this weekend, but the chances that the KKK will be pulling the trigger are extremely low, while the chances that black gangbangers will be the ones shooting are extremely high.

Getting beyond the crime, black culture in America is toxic.

It’s openly pro-crime, encourages trashy behavior, and lionizes the worst of “ghetto” conduct as the way “real” black people behave, while chalking up every failure of black Americans being victimized by racism.

In the Tom MacDonald/Ben Shapiro song, “Facts,” (Which, fun fact, went top #10 on the Billboard rap charts – good job Ben!) there’s a line that goes, “We won’t turn your sons into thugs and your daughters into hoes.” They won’t? But then, who is doing that?

Who’s encouraging black men to settle disputes with violence, talking up gangster culture, telling people not to cooperate with the police, and encouraging black women to act like whores around rich and famous men?

Other black Americans.

3) The Democratic Party: Black support for Republicans completely collapsed and never really recovered when Barry Goldwater ran for President in 1964 and had too much of a Libertarian lean to support the Civil Rights Act of that year.

Still, that highlights an important point: For over half a century, black Americans have been a monolithic voting bloc for the Democratic Party. Just to give you an example of how strong this effect is, there is not a single majority black district in America that has sent a Republican to Congress in all that time.

Yet, what’s the message the Democratic Party pushes non-stop to black Americans? It’s basically, “All your problems are because of racist, white Republicans!” Except there often aren’t any Republicans in charge of anything in the Democratic cities, and white people, especially white Republicans, are rarely in charge of anything in majority black districts.

Also, you know what the great thing about claiming that “racism” is really what’s holding black Americans back from the perspective of the Democrats is? It doesn’t require them to tell black Americans that they need to change anything, and it doesn’t require Democrats to do anything. All they have to do is blame “racism” and declare that when that’s gone (Hint: It never will be), then everything will be great. It’s a mirage that leaves a lot of black Americans wondering when things will get better, but voting in lockstep for Democrats assures that it never will.

Aside from horribly mismanaging communities many black Americans live in, Democrats also work incessantly to try to convince black Americans that they’re in terrible danger from the police, people of other races, and Republicans. This is an extraordinarily toxic political tactic that is horrible for the country, and it’s all based on lies. The police kill somewhere around 10-armed black men each year, and roughly 85-90% of homicides against black Americans are committed by other black Americans.

So, what exactly do Democrats do for black Americans? They provide terrible schools, allow crime to run wild, and pretend to care about black Americans for a few weeks before elections. They also try to convince black Americans that they can’t succeed without the help of DEI and Affirmative Action provided white liberals, which makes everyone else quite reasonably doubt the success of black Americans, even when they earn it. “Is this guy really good, or did he just get passed along to a position he didn’t deserve because of DEI?” It’s incredibly corrosive, not just because it rewards mediocrity and undermines the achievements of successful black Americans, but because it gives up on the idea that black Americans can compete on merit in the first place.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of smart, honest, hardworking, successful black Americans out there. Personally, like many conservatives, my favorite Supreme Court Justice is Clarence Thomas, and I think Thomas Sowell is the smartest man in politics. The best boss I ever had was black (thank you, LaSalle), and the guy with the best mathematical mind on our Math Counts team in high school was a black guy (I think he’s a doctor now). David Goggins is one of the most motivational people on earth…

…and we’re not even getting into athletes I grew up admiring like Muhammad Ali or Daniel Cormier, who’s probably my favorite mixed martial artist of all time. We can go on and on talking about black Americans who are admirable people. Hell, Victor Glover, the black astronaut who recently piloted the Artemis 2 Lunar flyby mission, sounds like he eats, drinks, sweats, and probably even craps excellence every time you hear him talk:

People like that? They didn’t get where they are by making a lifetime full of bad choices, being submerged in a victimhood mentality, and waiting for Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer to finally, for the first time in human history, eradicate racism so they can try to achieve something.

Black Americans can do a lot better than they have in this country, but that’s not going to happen unless the path they’ve been on as a group for the last few decades starts to change.

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