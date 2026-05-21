If you’re having a hard time and you say, “I deserve better than this,” most people in the modern world will agree with you. They may even give you a little pat on the back, a knowing nod of the head, and a hearty, “Yes, you do!”

Not me.

Because in my mind, “I deserve better than this” is an incomplete statement. A correct, complete statement would be, “I deserve better than this IF I EARN IT.” If you pass over the last few words in that statement, it can literally turn you into a failure and keep you poor forever.

In fact, most people who are poor long term are poor for EXACTLY that reason. They’ve embraced the FIRST half of that statement, “I deserve better than this,” while leaving off the part about, “If I earn it.”

You can see a great example of how this works on X, as people debated a surprising subject: The cost of lunch:

What he basically says there is that he can’t stand it when he sees younger adults making 70k per year, spending $28 on lunch. He asks people to think about how mu…