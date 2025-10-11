Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Elliot Spear
Oct 11

It is possible to find the IDF's actions conscionable or unconscionable. Even if the latter, however, it is not possible to find Hamas' actions conscionable, and it is not possible for the IDF to not respond.

People who unqualifiedly support Palestine are either uninformed or bad actors.

Bryce Walat
Oct 11Edited

It’s no secret that the Israeli government and IDF have done some questionable things. Nor is it debatable that there are some not very nice people in the Israeli government, IDF, and the general population at large. Certainly no one comes to the table with clean hands in this issue. But in terms of lesser of two evils, it’s clear that Israel is not the villain.

The Palestinian "cause" is flawed from Square One. Yassir Arafat and other leaders have taken the bulk of aid money and put it in Swiss bank accounts all for themselves or to fund terror organizations. The Palestinian Authority who governs the West Bank and Hamas who "governs" the Gaza strip, use dirt-smeared children as props to get aid money, while secretly (or not so secretly) using that money to buy weapons or just line their pockets. Palestinian people are pawns in this game: kept in refugee camps in conditions of privation for decades so as to paint Israel as the villain, when in fact, Palestinians are oppressed by their own leadership. Worse yet, young people are brainwashed into fighting and dying for the Palestinian cause, even though doing so is against their own interests.

It’s the same old song and dance: Commit an atrocity, goad the IDF into responding, then play the victim. A well-oiled online troll farm then downplays the attack, while amplifying Israel's response. Wash, rinse, repeat.

The Jewish people remember, all-too-well, what happens when you try to "appease" or negotiate with people whose bargaining position is "you die and everyone in your tribe dies as well!" There is simply no compromise to be had with that position.

Israel knows that it must fight to survive - surrounded on all sides by enemies who have vowed their destruction - even if some of those enemies have softened their position as of late. Continued acts of terrorism and outright war over the decades have erased what little sympathy Israel has for Palestinians or Muslims in general. The Palestinians created this problem by fleeing Israel - other Arabs stayed behind and indeed, are today Israeli citizens. This whole situation is manufactured, to some extent, and again, nurtured and festered by their leadership to create a perpetual crisis in which ordinary citizens are caught in the middle. You might feel sorry for them, but then again, the folks in Gaza elected Hamas, so as they say, elections have consequences.

Israel has a right to exist - and a right to defend itself. Terrorism has no part in the discussion - acts of terror immediately discredit the side committing them. What Hamas hopes to accomplish with this latest outright act of war and terrorism is unclear - retaliation and condemnation will surely occur and their "cause" such as it is will be set back decades, if not forever.

Whatever Israel or the IDF have done over the years, it pales in comparison to beheading babies, raping women, murdering old people, and then defiling their corpses. Hamas has made it all-too-easy for people to think of Palestinians (or Muslims in general) as filthy animals with no conscience. And the first step in any genocide is to make the victims appear to be less-than-human. Again, what Hamas is thinking, strategically, makes no sense. Or maybe they are just bloodthirsty animals? That’s for you to decide. All I know is, my life expectancy in Gaza would be measured in minutes, whereas in Israel, it would be measured in years. And if you’re still not convinced, think of how welcome you’d be in Israel vs. Palestine or any other Islamic country: “Queers for Palestine” is like “Cows for Burger King” and “Women for Palestine” is like “Chickens for KFC.”

