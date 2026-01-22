Robert Howard is the fellow who came up with Conan all the way back in 1932, and the original 13 novels he wrote are absolutely amazing A++ fantasy writing I’d still recommend to anyone. However, he did also write other things, including “Kull the Conqueror,” which was made into a 1997 movie with Kevin Sorbo.

The film flopped, but I enjoyed it a lot back in the day. In the movie, through an unlikely series of events, the barbarian Kull becomes king of Volusia, an ancient, powerful kingdom. Throughout the film, they emphasized the large number of sometimes unjust laws that the kingdom lived by. At the end of the movie, when Kull’s power is unquestioned, he smashes the stone with the laws on it, signifying that they’re no longer in effect, holds up his massive ax, and declares, “By this ax, I rule!”