If you pay attention to liberals in America, one of the things you will notice is that they almost never actually say what they mean unless they’re celebrating the death of a conservative. That, they really do mean. The rest? Usually, not so much.

With that in mind, it seemed worth taking a little time to translate what liberals actually mean when they use certain words and phrases. I haven’t seen one of these lists in quite a while, so it seemed like a good time to create a new translation guide to capture some of the more current liberal rhetoric. Hopefully, you’ll find it helpful.

The American Flag: A frightening symbol that should be burned in protest at every opportunity, unless an election is coming up, at which point it should be waved in an effort to impress the rubes in flyover country.

Anti-Intellectual: Someone who isn’t overly impressed with the opinions of a communist basket-weaving professor from Harvard.

Bipartisanship: When Republicans do exactly what Democrats want them t…