Elon Musk’s rosiest scenario with Artificial General Intelligence is, ironically, pretty much the socialist dream world.

It’s that AGI and robots become so advanced that they essentially create unlimited prosperity. There would be no need to work; robots could build anything you want, and everything would become so abundant that it would practically be free.

Is that possible? Absolutely. Is it the most likely scenario? Probably not. It seems much more likely that AI will wipe us out, enslave us, or serve us so well that we essentially die alone, without breeding, in happy little virtual worlds we’ve created for ourselves.

However, barring that, or dying and going to heaven, there’s no utopia to be found in the world we live in for two reasons that can be explained with these profoundly intelligent quotes: