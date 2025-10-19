Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Ray-SoCa
Oct 19Edited

It’s surprising the low level of basic media common sense those young republicans showed. Basic media 101 should have been taught to them.

Basics:

The mainstream media hates you, and is out to get you.

Alinsky Rules for Radicals needs to be hammered into their heads.

Anything you put into any type of electronic communication can be publicized. It’s not secure. Anything you say can be used against you. And can show up on the front page of The NY Times, and used out of context.

Everyone carrying a video and audio recorder, your so called private talk can be recorded.

All interviews with media should be recorded on your own devices.

Jerry Myers
Oct 20

The enemies on the Right are the ones that push some to the Democratic Party.

This was the case for me when I was growing up. My father was a dyed in the wool Nazi and antisemite. His ancestors came to the US in the mid to late 1800s from Germany to practice their religion without persecution. My father was 4 generations removed from the ancestors that came here yet he constantly pushed his view of his German heritage on his children. My mother divorced him when I was young because he was pushing his pro-nazi, antisemite views on us children.

Even after the divorce, he berated me for having a good friend who was Mexican (the family was so far removed from Mexico that no one in the family spoke Spanish)

His constant spewing of conspiracy theories and Nazi ideas cause me to rebel and when I turned 18, I registered as a democrat and voted for Carter. Not the best choice on my part. I eventually cut off contact for over 20 years.

The shenanigans by Bill Clinton when he was in office woke me up and I became a Republican. I could never tell my father that, even after we were able to be in contact with each other because he learned to stop bring up politics.

He passed away a few months ago. My brother, sister, and I have had to clean out his house. He was a hoarder of the first order. It has been difficult because we came across his Nazi flags, full SS uniform, all of the other Nazi memorabilia, and over 100 videos praising the Third Reich, and blaming Jews for its downfall.

I did not let my wife help me. Her mother was a small child in Germany during the Hitler years. She was Jewish by heritage. Her parents were not practicing Jews and they joined the Lutheran Church soon after Hitler came to power. They knew what was in store if they did not cover up their Jewish heritage. Her father was vital to the war effort (He was a professor of Veterinary Medicane and specialized in large animals. His job was to oversee the horse breeding program because horses were used to move supplies on the battlefield.

Had my father ever discovered I married a woman who was a German Jew by descent, he would have gone ballistic.

If we are to maintain the high ground, we need to call out those on the left and far right. We also need to be very careful of to not make stupid comments because we are just joking around with friends and family. Some one will eventually overhear you and will use it against you. It is better to not have said it in the first place than to say it and later apologize for the stupid remarks. The apology will always sound hollow and most will believe you are only apologizing because you were caught.

This is why I live by the rule to never say anything in private that I would not say publicly. Somebody is always listing in

