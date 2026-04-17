Typically, Culturcidal doesn’t cover what’s happening in Great Britain, but since this article looked interesting and we see exactly the same kind of pattern happening in America, it seemed worth discussing.

Apparently, many women in Great Britain are quite angry, and my guess is, if you polled liberal women in the United States, you would hear many of the same sentiments you are about to read:

Let’s start with an excerpt from the article that gives you the gist of it: