There’s Something Wrong with Liberal Women
Typically, Culturcidal doesn’t cover what’s happening in Great Britain, but since this article looked interesting and we see exactly the same kind of pattern happening in America, it seemed worth discussing.
Apparently, many women in Great Britain are quite angry, and my guess is, if you polled liberal women in the United States, you would hear many of the same sentiments you are about to read:
Let’s start with an excerpt from the article that gives you the gist of it:
...Women in middle-class professions are less likely to say they feel valued by society and are less likely to believe that if they work hard, they will succeed in life when compared with their working-class counterparts. Young men are now more likely to be unemployed than young women, yet young women are far more financially cynical: They are 21 points less likely than young men to believe they will ever out-earn their parents. White women are more likely to feel the country is racist than non-white women.
...Anna’s politi…