Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Frank Lee
Oct 13

Great piece John. Japan and South Korea are on my bucket list.

"So don't worry about feeling stupid. It's the only way to ever really get smart."

I am a recovering IT executive. Early in my career in the early 80s we used a software development methodology that we called the “waterfall method”. We identify the change stakeholder and collect requirements. The requirements become design specifications that we use to develop the system. Then we test the system based on the requirements. The last step is implementation.

This generally resulted in systems that were not designed well enough.

The remedy was “rapid development” methodologies where changes were done in smaller “releases” within a constant improvement loop. Within this change process is a concept called “estimate to completion”. ETC is basically connecting the change project to the stated goals and objectives and at each major milestone (each release) ask “what is the estimate to completion?” With that information each milestone includes a “go” vs “no go” decision.

This latter methodology is the current standard. In practice in the business world it facilitates the decision process to take bold moves without betting the farm. All the assumptions are made upfront to confirm the feasibility; but, if later lessons are learned that prove a lack of feasibility, the project should be scrapped so that good money is not wasted on bad outcomes.

The people with their anuses puckered up with risk aversion… the fear of making mistakes or failing… they love to tag the people that take these bold moves as losers if the project is eventually canceled. However, they also rarely acknowledge the success of anyone else making bold moves… they will just call it luck while they make excuses for why they did not support the project in the first place.

Getting this back to Democrat vs Republican, in general there are talkers and there are doers. Democrats tend to be talkers… and doing a lot of talking to deflect from having to actually do anything because doing something risks making mistakes and failing. Republicans tend to be doers… and often lack the verbal skills to do much talking while they are doing.

Lastly, there is a point about shared goals. I think because Japan is very culturally homogenous the people as stakeholders to all public policy are more apt to share the goals of the project. That facilitates decision making in a democracy. In the US we have little acceptance of there being a unified culture, and we have a mess of multiculturalism. NIMBYism is rife in the US. In my liberal college town every peripheral development project has been voted down by the electorate… even as there is a lack of property and rents have skyrocketed to some of the highest in the state. These voters pay lip-service to the plight of homeless and people having their budgets slammed by the too high cost of housing. But there is a low feeling of community belonging and the related care that would come from it. It is a bunch of strangers living among themselves and each man for himself. Contrast that to Japan where the voter would more likely feel a kinship connection with the other community members.

When you ad up the prevalence of people that talk and don’t do with a population of NIMBY stakeholders, that explains why states like California cannot build a bullet train and cannot rebuild Pacific Palisades. And when you give power to someone that makes decisions, that is why Trump has secured peace in the Middle East.

WheelHorseman
Oct 14

Making mistakes certainly is a path, and it's rarely a comfortable one, is it? As I age, I do attempt new projects but never with the sort of "blind confidence" that I had in my youth. I sometimes feel stupid because I made a mistake and curse myself because I have to fix my mistake that I feel like I should have got right the first time. It's frustrating and chisels down my self-confidence, but eventually I just chalk it up to: 1) the older you get, the more you realize how much you don't know, and 2) live and learn. Thanks for posting this essay, John. I've been an admirer of Japan for a long time based on the quality and reliability of the cars they build...

