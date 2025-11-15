Way back in 2005, I went full-time as a writer/website owner. Over the last twenty years, there has been a lot more good than bad, but there was still definitely plenty of bad.

I’ve had death threats, hundreds of what I think of as quasi-death threats (Example: “Someone should cut your throat.”), attempts to get me fired from writing gigs, lawsuit threats, attempted doxxing, I was one of the early people cancelled by Twitter and Facebook, I’ve been the target of a New York Times hit piece, I’ve been the target of online mobs, I’ve spent large amounts of money on a website that I was building with a partner only to have them pull out, I’ve had public feuds with prominent conservatives, friends and allies ghosted me after Right Wing News closed and I could no longer do anything for them, I was fired by Townhall after complaining when they treated me like sh*t, I’ve had to deal with the fallout of employees committing plagiarism, and on and on it goes.

None of that was fun, but the only tw…