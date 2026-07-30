One of the seldom remarked-upon things in modern life is how many things are controversial or extremely difficult, not because they’re innately hard to handle, but because a certain percentage of Americans have no morals or common sense.

That was something that came to mind when I saw this video:

In the video, a Hispanic man is in the car with his family, and he gets pulled over by ICE. They have no idea why they were pulled over. When ICE comes up, he asks why he was stopped; ICE tells him that he looks like a target they’re after and asks for his ID. He gives them his ID, they look at it, realize it’s not who they’re after, tell them to have a nice day, and they go back to their cars. It was a very normal encounter. Humdrum and boring even.

Why?

Because the guy in the car didn’t act like a moron.

Compare that to the people in Minnesota chasing ICE agents around with their cars, attacking them, smashing things up, resisting arrest, screaming abuse, etc., etc.

The problem in Minnesota was n…