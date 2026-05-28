In The Godfather, there’s a famous scene where Sonny Corleone relieves his adopted brother, Tom Hagen, of the role of consigliere in the family because he believes a mob war is about to break out between them and the families aligned with Virgil Sollozzo. So, in his mind, he needed a harder, more aggressive man in that role — a man who could be a “wartime consigliere”:

Did he think Tom was a bad guy? Did he think he wasn’t competent? Not at all. He just thought he wasn’t the right man for that job at the time.

Maybe this is a strange juxtaposition, but it’s reminiscent of that famous passage from the Bible that goes:

Conservatives have increasingly been of two minds about what “season we’re in” over the last decade.

Trump, especially in his 2nd term, could be said to represent one side of things.

That’s the side, let’s call them the populist, MAGA, GOP activist base, that’s basically saying, “Every election these days is a ‘Flight 93’ election because the Left has gone nuts. They want to put Republicans in prison for their political beliefs. They murdered Charlie Kirk and then publicly celebrated it. They’re trying to rig our elections, open our borders, trans our kids, and turn America into a one-party state by getting rid of the Senate filibuster for legislation, stacking the Supreme Court, and then rewriting the rules. Either we start pushing conservative ideals and drag the country back to sanity, or we risk a civil war, losing our country, or some other disaster. This is an URGENT SITUATION.”

However, there’s another take that could best be summed up as the Country Club Republican, Establishment Republican, and all too often, Republican leadership position that goes more like this:

“What’s going on now is just business as usual, nothing out of the ordinary. We just need to stick to the status quo, not rock the apple cart, keep the Left from getting too upset, and portray ourselves as the reasonable ones. That’s our best ticket to power, and as long as we’re in power, we’ll keep taxes low, stop the Left from doing too many bad things, and keep everything on a nice, even keel.”

If you want a great example of this kind of thinking, Mike Pence wrote a piece for National Review called “The Next Generation of Conservative Leaders Must Embrace Civility.”

Before I continue writing about this, let me note I have written for National Review before and like them, and I don’t even really dislike Mike Pence, but writing this piece, which was deservedly, brutally criticized by conservatives online, shows you how completely out-of-touch his wing of the Republican Party… I want to say, “has become,” but it would be better to say, “still is after all this time.”

The Jeb Bush/Mike Pence/Jon Thune/Mitch McConnell/John Boehner/Bill Cassidy/John Cornyn/Thom Tillis/Mitt Romney wing of the party is very worried about civility, making the New York Times mad at them, or pursuing any policies that will get Democrats really upset.

Meanwhile, Democrats are talking about putting ICE agents and Republicans in prison when they get back into power, getting rid of the Senate filibuster for legislation, making Puerto Rico and DC into states to pad their Senate numbers, and stacking the Supreme Court to make it into a rubber stamp for their policies, while they tacitly encourage people to try to murder prominent conservatives.

Biden and the Left already opened up the borders during his presidency to allow in tens of millions of illegal aliens that they intend to make into citizens, they aimed politicized prosecutions at Trump (even if you think some of them were legit, all of them certainly weren’t), they’re holding the police back in multiple cities to allow left-wingers to riot, they’re calling for the end of ICE, they’ve managed to funnel tens of billions (probably more like hundreds of billions) in taxpayer dollars into their coffers through USAID and outright fraud, they have prosecutors allowing criminals to break the law at will in multiple cities, and they murdered Charlie Kirk and then celebrated it by the millions. Outside of a few exceptions, like John Fetterman, this is who we’re dealing with from top-to-bottom on the Left.

This is not an “everything is basically fine, let’s not do anything too crazy and ride it out situation.” We can’t just sit on our thumbs and keep ceding ground to the Left when they believe it’s wrong to even deport pedophiles and rapists if they’re illegals while murdering people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump has the support of around 50% of people on the Left:

This is not a “Ho-hum, we’ll get around to doing what our voters want if it’s not too inconvenient, maybe, someday,” state of affairs. This is a serious, all-hands-on-deck situation.

Whatever his flaws may be, Trump fully understands that and is attacking the problems of the country like time is not on our side – and guess what? He’s right about that. We’re increasingly teetering on the edge of losing America as it is today for future generations, and if Kamala Harris had beaten Trump, it may have already happened.

Too many people in DC, John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy included, don’t understand that. That’s why they don’t have jobs anymore. Incidentally, it’s also why Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dan Crenshaw, and Thomas Massie are on their way out, too. This is not the time to be complacent, and it’s also not the time to grandstand for attention at the expense of Trump, the Republican Party, and the country.

If we’re lucky, the season will again come for America where we don’t need a “wartime consigliere,” but we’re not there today. We also won’t be there for the rest of Trump’s presidency, and we may not be there for a while. So, all these so-called Republican “leaders” in Congress need to start putting foot to ass for the country or get the hell out of the way because it’s go-time for the future of our nation.

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