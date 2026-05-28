Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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Clair Kiernan's avatar
Clair Kiernan
7h

We won't be there again for a long time. The department of education has fulfilled its mission to make large numbers of young people into communist cadres who hate their country and everything about it.

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WheelHorseman
3h

Great article. Like you, I don't hate the RINO milquetoasts, but I do wish that they would get out of the way, shut their pieholes, and let the fighters do their jobs. (Oh, boy, here it comes again, my anti-Jonah screed) and commentators and pundits like Jonah Goldberg are not helpful either, because they make the arguments for why we need to jettison Trump and instead campaign for the RINOs. The Adam Kinsinger/Liz Cheney types lend the phony mantle of bi-partisanship that the mainstream drive-bys love to highlight. Thanks, John.

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