What happens when what’s true and what’s false becomes increasingly irrelevant to a large percentage of the population?

Twenty years ago, this would have seemed like a question about some kind of fantastical world that could never exist, but today?

Not so much.

As the mainstream media has completely lost credibility with many people, every claim under the sun is being made by people on social media and we’re now regularly seeing fake and staged videos presented as real, we’re starting to get a preview of what a post-truth world looks like.

G.K. Chesterton once said: