You have a lot more choices than you think you do.

At first glance, you may think that’s crazy, but is it?

For example, I heard someone ask, “Where would you be living if you could be live anywhere in the world?” My answer is, “Here, because that’s where I’m living.” If I wanted to live somewhere else, I would MOVE there.

Granted, you might say, “You couldn’t live in Afghanistan! Look at how dangerous it is there! You couldn’t live in Beverly Hills because you couldn’t afford it!” But aren’t those just excuses?

First of all, I probably could live in Afghanistan. Granted, the American embassy is closed there, there is no formal VISA process and I think the State Department travel status on it is something like, “If you go to Afghanistan, there’s an 80% chance you will get kidnapped, they’ll rip off your fingers with pliers and leave you to die at the bottom of a cave,” but that doesn’t mean I couldn’t fly to Karachi, bribe someone, and get a VISA into Afghanistan. Would I be stupid to do t…