There’s this amazing scene in the movie Troy where Achilles has a conversation with his mother, a goddess, about whether he should go to war.

She tells him that if he doesn’t leave for Troy, if he stays, he’ll fall in love, have children, have a happy life and be forgotten in a couple of generations. On the other hand, if he does go war in Troy, he will be remembered thousands of years later, but he’ll die and never see her again.