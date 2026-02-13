Next week, I will (hopefully) be interviewing Dr. Helen Smith about her book, His Side: Men Speak Out on Dating, Marriage, and Life in America. In preparation for the interview, I read her book (she does great work, and I had already pre-ordered the book before we discussed an interview), and one thing I noticed was how much of her book revolves around men’s thoughts about women and dating. Thoughts that are familiar to most men, but that they usually wouldn’t say to a woman.

I’ve interviewed Helen Smith before, and I’ve also interviewed people like famous men’s rights activist Warren Farrell, as well as “The Godfather of the Red Pill,” Rollo Tomassi. They’re all smart people, and if you pay attention to what you see on places like X, you might think men’s rights activists, Red Pill philosophy, or even (ugh) Andrew Tate acolytes represent the opinions of the majority of men.

However, in the real world, I don’t find that to be true at all, although as you’ll see as you read this, their p…