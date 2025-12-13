One of the problems with judging capitalism in a place like America is that we take so many of the good parts of it for granted because we don’t even realize what it’s doing for us. It’s like fish not seeing the water in the ocean. “Oh, that’s just what life is like!”

Is it?

You get out of your car to go to a gourmet burger place for dinner, then you type, “capitalism sucks” on your new iPhone, on a social media network created in America. Then your bougie friends, wearing over-priced Che Guevara shirts, talk about what their communist professor told them at a university their dad’s paid for with the exorbitant salaries they make as engineers, stock traders, and corporate accountants.

People have gotten so used to living like this that they just assume that this is how it is everywhere, and that’s not true.

People hear some story about some “free” something they have in another country, like healthcare, childcare, or education, and they think it sounds great. However, they don’t hear abou…