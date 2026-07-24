While talking to a British reporter, Elon Musk made what I thought was an extremely important point about the “far-right”:

“You support not just the populist-right, but the far-right. Very fringe parties in some countries,” the reporter stated. “No, I support the normal people. What you call far-right, falsely…” Musk replied. “Falsely… you think is the normal person?” she asked. “Okay, yes. Literally, if you go back 10 or 15 years, those policies are completely normal,” Musk responded.

It’s certainly worth noting that not so long ago, Elon Musk, who voted for both Clinton and Biden, was considered a hero of the center-left. Eventually, his criticism of the way COVID was handled, his opposition to censorship, and his attacks on “wokeness” turned him into a public enemy on the left and pushed him toward supporting Trump. Since then, liberals have QUITE LITERALLY tried to convince people that the same guy who voted for Hillary Clinton is actually a Nazi: