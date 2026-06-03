Sometimes, even an extremely dumb question can be worth answering because it’s a great way to get to a deeper, more important truth.

With that in mind, how many times have you heard someone say, “Why can’t we just print money to pay for whatever we want?”

You might say, “No one could really believe that, could they?” But, in fact, they do. There’s a whole school of economics that basically pushes this idea called Modern Monetary Theory. Modern Monetary Theory is admittedly unpopular because it’s quite obviously stupid, but it has still drawn attention from some very prominent liberal politicians like AOC:

All this came to mind because of a tweet on X: