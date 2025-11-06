Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen Koenig's avatar
Jen Koenig
1dEdited

This would make sense if the Democrats hadn’t already absolutely promised to do this themselves the minute they get power. They’ve openly bragged about making DC and Puerto Rico states, packing the Supreme Court with anti-constitutional socialist judges, going after the first and second amendments and having a universal mail in no voter ID Voting periods lasting 100+ days if they get in, which basically means our democracy is over. So we could wait around for that to happen or we could pull the plug now and get some real constitutional protections in there beforehand. This whole idea that you can’t kill democracy because you have to wait for us to kill Democracy is just kind of crazy. I’m not falling for it.

The filibuster was supposed to be used very rarely. What Democrats do now as they simply use it to prevent the party that was voted in to never get anything accomplished until they can get in and then use it to rig the game for total control. If you do, the Democrats are crazy now just wait till elections. Don’t really matter And they don’t have to worry about what we say because what we say will be illegal and votes won’t matter anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
1d

This is old school fatalism ignoring the fact that there is no more old school as Democrats have decided they can exploit the smallest majority to get their political way.

If Democrats take control of the legislature, they will absolutely pull the nuclear option. They did it under Harry Reid already.

I am sick and tired of the conservative constraint so we can feel all high and mighty and moralistic while we watch the Democrats go scorched earth with zero political consequences.

Democrats will have to do the speaking filibuster... so at least we can get them to do some work instead of their lazy ass protesting and silent resistance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Hawkins and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Hawkins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture