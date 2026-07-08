When I was in my mid-teens and found out that the United States fought a war with Britain, I immediately formed a strong dislike for them. My attitude was, “You fought a war with my country? Then you’re my enemy.”

Of course, as I got older, wiser, and learned more about history, I realized that time didn’t freeze and stop after the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. We fought together with the British in WWI and WWII, and they were our strongest ally during the Cold War. So, my opinion of the British changed.

This came back to me recently because so many Japanese people really went out of their way to wish the United States a happy 250th anniversary: