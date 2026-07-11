It’s not really Generation Z’s fault that they’re the softest generation in all of human history.

Many of them spent their whole life in front of computers with their parents hovering in the background, being told that they needed to be shielded from opinions they don’t like and that they’re victims because they have to deal with normal human struggles.

Then, when they got to adulthood, many of them were terrified because they’d never really been prepared to be an adult because mom and dad (or in many cases, just mom) were around to do everything for them.

So, to a lot of these kids, the idea of getting out on their own and being responsible for their own life is frightening.

That, not economics, is really the biggest reason that this is happening:

How are you ready to get married, be an asset to society, or even call yourself a real adult if you can’t cut it without living with mom and dad?

If you point this out, you get fed a flood of self-pitying nonsense about how it’s tougher than ever…