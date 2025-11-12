Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Kurt
3h

I’ve been in Manhattan for over 30 years. My apartment was in the 9/11 dust cloud, close enough to find a keyboard that landed on the roof. I lived there with a 2 year old daughter and a pregnant wife. Never considered leaving then. Now, enough of the craziness. I’m leaving. Crime is going up and quality of life is going down. Daniel Penny’s ordeal with the legal system lasted almost 2 years, and he was 100% innocent. Alvin Bragg and Laticia James are criminals. Stay away.

Barely cracking six figures here is like living on minimum wage. $4k/month will get you a studio, maybe a one bedroom or share an apartment. It is hard to move to the city without significant cash. Guliani and Bloomberg ran the city well. De Blasio was a disaster. Adams was known only for corruption and partying. With the Zohrantifada on the way, NY is demonstrating that good leadership was the aberration. Leadership by virtue-signalling fools is the natural state of affairs here. I’m out. Leaving in January.

m444ss
7h

reading those whiney tweets, I'm reminded yet again just how narrow minded, delusional and downright stupid so many people are. it's quite sad but not unexpected.

