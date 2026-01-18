I’ve written a whole book of advice for young Americans called 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know. If I do say so myself, it’s a good book, it’s timeless, and everything in it is just as relevant today as the day it was released. However, the world has definitely gotten tougher for guys since then, and it feels like young men need a little specialized advice for the environment they’re facing.

If you’re a young man, the world is not offering you a beautiful future on a silver platter. It’s offering you a long, hard road with a lot of pitfalls between where you are and where you want to be. Those of us who are a little older and wiser have a duty to try to help – and so, here’s something that will do it. Keep in mind, some of this is probably going to be different from what you’ve heard before for three reasons:

A) Principles don’t change over time, but some things do shift from decade to decade. Many things about the world my grandparents lived in are the same today, but others are…