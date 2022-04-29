Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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katpoohtoo's avatar
katpoohtoo
Apr 29, 2022

Just yesterday I may have gotten myself into trouble with my state health department where I work because during an all-staff video meeting, LGBT was mentioned by one of the chiefs and I answered with the fact that biological males who pretend to be female must still receive medical services that reflects his actual biological body. I'm not psychic, but the shock of what I said was almost palpable. The truth has become a liability because there are too many cowards within government and private offices which is allowing clownish malfeasance to cover over everything in our society. It's clownish because we're actually allowing people's FANTASIES-- whether it involves mental health or something else such as social fad-- to override other people's rights and obligations to do what is actually necessary for the good of individual and nation. It's malfeasant because it is destroying the freedoms of our nation and destroying people's lives including those in the LGBT community. This whole thing has become appallingly darkly ridiculous.

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NachoCheeseFries's avatar
NachoCheeseFries
Apr 29, 2022

Telling a biological male that he is a female, because no one wants to hurt his feelings is the same as telling an Anorexic she could stand to lose a few pounds. It's criminal negligence by our healthcare and educational systems.

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