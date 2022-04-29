America is turning into such an intolerant, victim-centered, outrage-based, politically correct, that joke isn’t funny, how dare you hold an opposite opinion-centered culture, that a lot of people are afraid to tell you the truth anymore. It’s easier for people to sometimes just keep their heads down and hope that the outrage mob will pick another victim.

But, unfortunately, when people become afraid to speak the truth, common sense can die in the darkness because everyone is caught up in saying what we’re “supposed to” believe instead.

An America that encourages free speech, discourages censorship, and believes in a free exchange of ideas will ALWAYS be superior to the ugly, backward “safe space” of a culture that so many people are trying to create.

With that in mind, here are 25 common-sense truths that you’re no longer supposed to say.

1) Knowing what sex you are really is as simple as looking in your pants when you’re born and no, you can’t change it just because you feel like it.

2) If we are going to force the police to deal with the most mentally ill, dangerous, and violent people in our country on a daily basis, some people are going to be deservedly killed and there are also going to be some mistakes. That is unavoidable and the people pretending otherwise are being unrealistic.

3) Even Nazis and Communists shouldn’t be censored or punched for their beliefs.

4) Gender and sex are the same thing and anyone who disagrees has no business teaching children.

5) Racism still exists, but it isn’t a serious impediment to anyone’s success in America as it used to be several decades ago.

6) It’s unethical for psychologists to go along with the false idea that you can change genders and it shouldn’t be legal for doctors to do surgery or give hormones to a mentally ill person trying to become the other sex.

7) The proper remedy for speech isn’t censorship, it’s more speech.

8) We should deport children that enter the United States illegally not just because they’re breaking the law, but because if we don’t, it only encourages more bad parents to bring or send their children here.

9) It is okay to be white just like it’s okay to be every other race.

10) The good guys are always the ones in favor of free speech and the bad guys are always the ones in favor of censorship and de-platforming.

11) Diversity isn’t a strength that makes us better, it’s a weakness that takes many special steps (emphasis on assimilation, patriotism, colorblindness, etc.) to overcome.

12) Just because a white person criticizes or gets into a conflict with a minority doesn’t mean it has anything to do with race on either end. In fact, the vast majority of the time it doesn’t.

13) Drag queens are deviants and shouldn’t be allowed near children, much less allowed to be part of storytimes for kids.

14) Any attempt by the government to confiscate all firearms would signal an end to our Republic and should be resisted at all costs, including violently if necessary.

15) Yes, we get lots of good immigrants, but bums and parasites flooding in with them have made immigration bad for America.

16) Young black men aren’t primarily dying because of white people or the police, they’re dying because other young black men are shooting them.

17) Given how many Americans are uninformed, don’t pay taxes, or are looking for handouts, we’d be better off if far fewer Americans voted.

18) We talk a lot about the responsibility of the police, but people being pulled over by the police also have responsibilities. If you act erratically, make sudden movements, or resist arrest, that doesn’t mean you deserve to be shot, but it does mean that you are far from blameless if you do.

19) There isn't even close to enough proof that we're experiencing manmade global warming to merit making radical changes.

20) Teachers shouldn’t be able to withhold any information from parents about their kids unless a potential crime by the parents is involved that may be a police matter.

21) The Jan. 6 riot of 2021 at the Capitol building was a disgrace, but the idea that it was an insurrection is not just wrong, it’s obviously wrong.

22) Allowing gay scoutmasters to take teen scouts into the woods will obviously lead to more sexual abuse of scouts.

23) Most adults that are rich or poor long-term deserve to be.

24) Women make less money than men because they tend to prefer less stressful work, a more balanced life, and often take a lot of time off to raise kids.

25) Slavery was a nearly universal phenomenon and Americans should be proud that we, along with Great Britain, did the most of any nation in history to end the practice, rather than be ashamed that our nation had slaves just like everybody else.

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101 Things All Young Adults Should Know