Saying that socialism is better than capitalism is the equivalent of saying that a diet composed of Twinkies, pizza, and nachos is better for us in every way than a diet composed of whole foods. It’s obviously untrue. Sure, if you’re a healthy person and eat mostly healthy foods, you may be able to get away with eating a little of that garbage, but the more of it you consume, the worse off you are. It’s really no different with socialism. Just as junk food doesn’t create health, socialism doesn’t create wealth.

It always starts with, “Your life is going to get better because we’re going to take things from other people so we can give it to you for free,” and ends with, “It’s not our fault you’re poorer, less free, and everything is falling apart! The capitalists sabotaged us, and it wasn’t real socialism anyway.”

Socialism NEVER builds wealth because it is deadweight built on top of the contributions of productive people. The more you weigh the makers in your society down with takers, t…