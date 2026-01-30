Over at Hot Air, David Strom wrote a piece called, “It’s Wrong to Assume Democratic Party Voters Are Evil.” Just as a starting point, I thought it was very generous of him to say that because the Left certainly isn’t returning the favor.

We also regularly see liberals referring to Republicans as fascists and Nazis in hopes that some of their crazier brethren will murder us and many millions of them openly celebrated when Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Those things seem pretty evil, right?

Still, I think these comments from David Strom are more right than wrong, although I am also not sure how much it matters (more on that in a moment):