Be Very Careful About Letting AI Take the Place of Humans in Your Life
So recently, I took a bucket list trip to Tokyo. It was a blast. I went to Mt. Fuji, took cable cars over the Hakone volcano (it was venting sulfur, but no pits of lava), saw a bomb shelter from the war, petted Capybaras, went to multiple observation decks, etc, etc. It was a fun time.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Culturcidal by John Hawkins to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.