Technically, Bill Maher is supposed to be Libertarian, but in recent years, he has struck me as one of the last few semi-sane liberals. In any case, during a conversation with one of his guests about Zohran Mamdani, the Socialist (cough cough, Communist) Mayor of New York, this gem was dropped,

Bill Maher: “Humans need to be incentivized by selfishness. It is nature to be selfish. Animals are selfish. Watch them.” Rob Riggle: “Yeah. I heard a song the other day, and it was… basically, ‘Capitalism isn’t bad because you suck at life.’”

First of all, before we dig into that quote, it’s worth noting that although socialism and its big brother Communism are looked down on by a majority of Americans, they still have a lot of support in our country.

In fact, not very long ago, noted left-wing streamer (and open America hater) Hasan Piker along with a number of other left-wing quasi-celebrities decided to show their support for Cuba by going on a cruise there. It was just as ridiculous as you’d e…