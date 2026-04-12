Every once in a while, it’s fun to dip into a cultural issue that gets brought up on Reddit. In this case, the issue is “open relationships.” It starts with this unfortunate story:

I 20M broke up with my 21F girlfriend after she proposed to open up our relationship and now everyone is telling me to get back with her basically

I need to explain our history cause that may explain why everyone is telling me to get back with her.

Our parents were college friends and so decided to move close to each other. So i have known her since we were kids and we saw each other almost everyday even in the weekends outside of school days.

Our parents had been playing matchmaker i guess but i asked her out when we were in high school and i won’t lie i was very happy with her and we even took a gap year to just travel together.

So last year i moved into my university campus cause it’s a 2 hour commute with the train from my house and i don’t wanna be awake at 5 to get to a 8 am class. She stayed with her pare…