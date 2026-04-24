The Southern Poverty Law Center is in the news. You may have heard of them because supposedly, they’re left-wingers all about fighting, “hate groups.” You know, like the Nazi Party or Ku Klux Klan. In fact, they largely built their reputation on running the KKK into the ground with lawsuits, mostly in the 70s and 80s.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is almost like the perfect representation of that brilliant quotation from Eric Hoffer:

Even in the seventies and eighties, the KKK was barely even a shadow of what it had been earlier in the century, and there weren’t hordes of new hate groups replacing them. Yet, Democrats were desperate to portray America as a horrible, bigoted place, and being “against hate” was extremely popular with both rich liberals and corporations. So, how could the SPLC keep the money flowing in?

One new tactic they adopted was defining conservatives and conservative organizations as extremists or hate groups. Some of those targeted included the Center for Immigrat…