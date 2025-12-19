The 25 Best Quotes of 2025
25) “Well, generally, my advice is just to try to be as useful as possible to society. You know, be a good person and just try to give more than you take. You know, that is a big deal.” -- Elon Musk
24) “So much of the modern left relies on claiming that it’s simply impossible to do things anymore.
We can’t secure the border, so we “need” amnesty.
We can’t stop crime, so we “need” to address systemic injustice instead.
We can’t build houses, so we “need” Mamdani socialism.
Trump already showed the border claims were a lie. Actually, you can secure the border. Just do it.
We know the same is true for crime. They did it in El Salvador. Now we can do it in DC, Chicago, and beyond.
Ignore the left’s lies. We can have the America we want. Just do things.” -- Charlie Kirk
23) “This is a reminder that virtually everything you see on the news and going viral on social media is an anomaly by definition. ‘Normal’ doesn’t go viral.” -- Zuby
22) “The threat to Europe is not Russia or China but Europe itself, which has lost its fundamental values.” -- JD Vance
21) “As societies become more materially comfortable and survival gets easier, delusional beliefs become popular because people can afford to be detached from reality with minimal short-term consequences. At this point, arguments don’t change minds; only real-world repercussions do.” -- Zuby
20) “People ought to think more about who wrote the software that’s running in their head (sigh). It probably wasn’t them.” -- Elon Musk
19) “The biggest threat to America isn’t Hamas, Venezuelan gangs, or violent migrants. It’s upper-middle-class, primarily white women who would import all of the above to destroy the country in order to satisfy their suicidal empathy.” -- Asmongold
18) “Wow. That’s beautiful. Everything is computer.” -- Donald Trump commenting on a Tesla
17) “You have two, and only two choices. You can put bad people in prison, or you can run your entire society like a prison.” -- Devon Eriksen
16) “Your compassion belongs first to your fellow citizens. That doesn’t mean you hate people from outside your borders, but there’s an old-school concept—one that I believe is very Christian—that you love your family first, then your neighbor, then your community, and finally, your fellow citizens.” -- JD Vance
15) “Losing voices like Rush Limbaugh, Andrew Breitbart, and now Charlie Kirk has done substantial harm to the right because they are often being replaced by grifters and clowns with no principles, no standards for allies, and no interest in actual wins beyond getting views.” -- AG
14) “I ended seven wars and never even received a phone call from the UN. These are the two things I got from the UN: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” -- Donald Trump, after giving a speech at the UN, where the elevator and teleprompter broke
13) “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Truth isn’t hate just because you hate it.” -- Jillian Anderson
12) “If tolerance means the end of Western civilization, then we cannot be tolerant.” -- Elon Musk
11) “There is no longer any middle ground. Some on the American left are undoubtedly well-meaning people, but their ideology is pure evil. They hate the good, the truth, and the beautiful, and embrace the evil, the false, and the ugly. They will literally kill those with whom they disagree, just as their predecessor leftists, Marx and Stalin and Lenin, and Pol Pot, and Fidel Castro did.” -- Rep. Bob Onder
10) “I don’t really care, Margaret.” -- JD Vance to CBS host Margaret Brennan
9) “Instead of taking responsibility for their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are doubling down on the delusion that they are in some grand operatic battle with the forces of evil and fascism in the form of nicely dressed college students discussing Thomas Jefferson.” -- David Marcus on the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination
8) “This is the great lie of mass migration. You are not just importing individuals. You are importing societies. No magic transformation occurs when failed states cross borders. At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands.” -- Stephen Miller
7) “I know, and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution. I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler. Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.” -- John Fetterman
6) “Because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest. Like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can to keep things clean, and to make my bed, and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that.” -- Arnold Schwarzenegger
5) “I’m gonna say this every single day until people understand that Republicans are not the answer to your problems, but Democrats, they are the source of every single one of them.” -- Insurrection Barbie
4) “Trump is the ‘final boss of f**k you!’” -- Joe Rogan
3) “We put the devil in your pocket every day. Porn, sports gambling. These young men are in crisis because we put things in your hands that you previously had to work to get. It’s easier to do that than get into a relationship. There is something wrong with our culture on this front.” -- Scott Jennings
2) “No more pronouns. No more climate change obsession. No more emergency vaccine mandates. No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that sh*t.” -- US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth
1) “That young man. I forgive him.” -- Erika Kirk on the man who assassinated her husband
You want quotes? I got your quotes right here!
"The price of liberty is eternal vigilantism."
"The world would be a better place if there weren't so many people trying to make it a better place."
"Conservatives believe in utopia just as much as leftists do. The difference is that the leftist utopia looks like 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' and the conservative one 'Leave It To Beaver.'"
"You don't shoot that mugger till he stops moving. You shoot him till he stops bleeding."
"If it has tits or wheels, it WILL give you trouble."
"If someone's not your friend or a relative, then all they want is either your money, or for you to be a foot soldier in the march to their paradise, or both."
"Prohibitionists aren’t really at war with alcoholic beverages, pornography, drunk driving, guns, drugs or cars. They’ve picked a fight with the most powerful foe of all: man’s capacity to abuse those things which give pleasure. They cannot win that battle."
"The Bible says that when seeking a mate, the faithful should not associate with unbelievers. That’s good advice for car guys, too."
"The problem with crazy people is that they don’t know they’re crazy. You really think the guy wearing a clown mask and jerking off to a phone book is gonna say, 'You know, I think it’s me.'"
"Your ability to drink your weight in beer will not impress The Nuge."
“Well, we don’t call them ‘Girl Scout Cookies’ anymore. Now they’re ‘Lesbian Summer Camp Cookies.’"
"If your job wasn’t performed by a cat or a boa constrictor in a Richard Scarry book I’m not sure it’s necessary."
"The only political poll worth noticing is the election."
"Had the automobile predated John Locke, driving might today be considered a civil right."
"Please do not construe my 27 jobs as 'job-hopping.' I have never quit a job."
“Real life isn’t like the movies. A real high school fight would end as soon as the first serious blow landed. You wouldn't have to fight the whole football team - one epic nut shot or half a dozen of somebody’s teeth down their own throat, and it’s over.”
“It’s not my fault your turkey tasted like wet toilet paper stuffed into a burned basketball!”
"The reason that Tim McGraw Beards are so popular is that they let fat guys look tough without having to go jogging."
"The only legitimate purposes of The State are to prevent hostile foreigners from victimizing Citizens and preventing the Citizens themselves from victimizing each other."
"What’s the difference between Law and Justice? Law is putting a murderer to death and Justice is letting the victim’s family pull the lever."
"I'd be a terrible police hostage negotiator, because I believe context matters. SOMETHING put that guy up on that roof with that rifle and I wanna know WHAT. Nobody else would want me doing that job either, because after I finished my investigation, I'd likely be recommending enough charges to go around. People don't jump, they're pushed."
"The real reason suicide's against the law isn't because the government cares about you as a person, but because they consider it tax evasion."
"Maturity is great and all, but sometimes you just gotta toss it in the dumpster and go slug the guy in the Little Caesar's costume."
"I practice Disappointed Science. This is not Mad Science. See, it's not mad, just disappointed."
And lastly, the quote perhaps most appropriate for our times:
"To paraphrase Morpheus from 'The Matrix,' 'What is Safe? How do you define Safe?'"
