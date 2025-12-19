25) “Well, generally, my advice is just to try to be as useful as possible to society. You know, be a good person and just try to give more than you take. You know, that is a big deal.” -- Elon Musk

24) “So much of the modern left relies on claiming that it’s simply impossible to do things anymore.

We can’t secure the border, so we “need” amnesty.

We can’t stop crime, so we “need” to address systemic injustice instead.

We can’t build houses, so we “need” Mamdani socialism.

Trump already showed the border claims were a lie. Actually, you can secure the border. Just do it.

We know the same is true for crime. They did it in El Salvador. Now we can do it in DC, Chicago, and beyond.

Ignore the left’s lies. We can have the America we want. Just do things.” -- Charlie Kirk

23) “This is a reminder that virtually everything you see on the news and going viral on social media is an anomaly by definition. ‘Normal’ doesn’t go viral.” -- Zuby

22) “The threat to Europe is not Russia or China but Europe itself, which has lost its fundamental values.” -- JD Vance

21) “As societies become more materially comfortable and survival gets easier, delusional beliefs become popular because people can afford to be detached from reality with minimal short-term consequences. At this point, arguments don’t change minds; only real-world repercussions do.” -- Zuby

20) “People ought to think more about who wrote the software that’s running in their head (sigh). It probably wasn’t them.” -- Elon Musk

19) “The biggest threat to America isn’t Hamas, Venezuelan gangs, or violent migrants. It’s upper-middle-class, primarily white women who would import all of the above to destroy the country in order to satisfy their suicidal empathy.” -- Asmongold

18) “Wow. That’s beautiful. Everything is computer.” -- Donald Trump commenting on a Tesla

17) “You have two, and only two choices. You can put bad people in prison, or you can run your entire society like a prison.” -- Devon Eriksen

16) “Your compassion belongs first to your fellow citizens. That doesn’t mean you hate people from outside your borders, but there’s an old-school concept—one that I believe is very Christian—that you love your family first, then your neighbor, then your community, and finally, your fellow citizens.” -- JD Vance

15) “Losing voices like Rush Limbaugh, Andrew Breitbart, and now Charlie Kirk has done substantial harm to the right because they are often being replaced by grifters and clowns with no principles, no standards for allies, and no interest in actual wins beyond getting views.” -- AG

14) “I ended seven wars and never even received a phone call from the UN. These are the two things I got from the UN: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.” -- Donald Trump, after giving a speech at the UN, where the elevator and teleprompter broke

13) “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Truth isn’t hate just because you hate it.” -- Jillian Anderson

12) “If tolerance means the end of Western civilization, then we cannot be tolerant.” -- Elon Musk

11) “There is no longer any middle ground. Some on the American left are undoubtedly well-meaning people, but their ideology is pure evil. They hate the good, the truth, and the beautiful, and embrace the evil, the false, and the ugly. They will literally kill those with whom they disagree, just as their predecessor leftists, Marx and Stalin and Lenin, and Pol Pot, and Fidel Castro did.” -- Rep. Bob Onder

10) “I don’t really care, Margaret.” -- JD Vance to CBS host Margaret Brennan

9) “Instead of taking responsibility for their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are doubling down on the delusion that they are in some grand operatic battle with the forces of evil and fascism in the form of nicely dressed college students discussing Thomas Jefferson.” -- David Marcus on the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination

8) “This is the great lie of mass migration. You are not just importing individuals. You are importing societies. No magic transformation occurs when failed states cross borders. At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands.” -- Stephen Miller

7) “I know, and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution. I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler. Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.” -- John Fetterman

6) “Because when you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest. Like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can to keep things clean, and to make my bed, and to do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive or something like that.” -- Arnold Schwarzenegger

5) “I’m gonna say this every single day until people understand that Republicans are not the answer to your problems, but Democrats, they are the source of every single one of them.” -- Insurrection Barbie

4) “Trump is the ‘final boss of f**k you!’” -- Joe Rogan

3) “We put the devil in your pocket every day. Porn, sports gambling. These young men are in crisis because we put things in your hands that you previously had to work to get. It’s easier to do that than get into a relationship. There is something wrong with our culture on this front.” -- Scott Jennings

2) “No more pronouns. No more climate change obsession. No more emergency vaccine mandates. No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that sh*t.” -- US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth

1) “That young man. I forgive him.” -- Erika Kirk on the man who assassinated her husband

