In all my years of doing this list, this was BY FAR the worst to compile. The stupid, offensive, and grotesque quotes by prominent people on both the Left and Alt-Right that met the standards of previous years could have been twice as long.

If I had gotten into the open celebrations of murder by lesser-known Leftists in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I could have easily compiled hundreds of quotes or even thousands of them if I put in the time researching it.

This year was an absolute sea of cruelty, hatred, stupidity, and mental vomit, unlike anything that has happened in America in decades, if not ever. Never before have so many human beings with absolutely no redeeming virtues risen to some level of prominence in our country.

Think that is too harsh? Well, read these quotes and make your own judgments while keeping in mind how much longer this list could have easily been.

30) “Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term, you know, ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.” -- Captain America actor Anthony Mackie

29) “The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” -- Jimmy Kimmel

28) “(Canada) burned the White House to the ground in 1814 and won the war… we’re not gonna beat them in a war because we have never been able to do that.” -- Joy Reid

27) “I am a proud Guatemalan before I am American.” -- Rep. Delia Ramirez

26) “Being a white man makes your opinion less valid.” -- Ana Navarro

25) “I’m telling you, space has always been exceedingly fake and gay... Space is not real.” -– Candace Owens

24) “We in these hot ass Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey!” -- Rep. Jasmine Crockett on wheelchair bound Texas Governor, Greg Abbott

23) “Their attitude is, ‘I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?’” -- Chuck Schumer

22) “You know what we do with collaborators (with Trump)? I think these corporations — my fantasy dream is that this nightmare ends in 2029, and I think we ought to have radical things — I think they all ought to have their heads shaven, they should be put in orange pajamas, and they should be marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, and the public should be invited to spit on them. The universities, the corporations, the law firms, all of these collaborators should be shaved, pajamaed, and spit on.” -- James Carville

21) “I’m a black man in America. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity, and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the ‘n word’ directly or indirectly every day.” -- Jamaal Bowman

20) “We are turning into one of the worst countries on Earth.” -- Rep. Ilhan Omar

19) “The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government, but come from the Creator — that’s what the Iranian government believes... The statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling.” -- Tim Kaine

18) “President Trump, TONIGHT, should sign an executive order calling up the Defense Production Act, and seize SpaceX TONIGHT, before midnight.” -- Steve Bannon

17) “Our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace, not only to free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point.” -- Elie Mystal

16) “This Charlie Kirk ‘memorial’ is indistinguishable from a Nazi rally and fuck anyone who wants to pretend it’s not.” -- Destiny | Steven Bonnell

15) “I’m a holocaust denier. Are you?” -- Jake Shields

14) “It’s Joseph Stalin’s birthday. I’m a fan.” -- Nick Fuentes

13) “It reeks of an inside job... it becomes clearer and clearer that somehow, at some layer, some stage, Turning Point USA is involved.” -- Candace Owens accuses Turning Point USA of murdering Charlie Kirk

12) “We are in the heart of the imperial core... this is the country that defeated the USSR, unfortunately.” -- Hasan Piker on how unfortunate it is that America won the Cold War with the Soviet Union

11) “If you ask Google for the definition of a coon it will show you a picture of Officer Tatum.” -- Jake Shields

10) “I do believe that if war in Iran is on the agenda, and that appears so, get dishonorably discharged. Who cares? Why should you go die in a foreign land?” -- Candace Owens

9) “If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn’t have been president for the second term.” -- Destiny | Steven Bonnell

8) “We don’t know the full details of this. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, or — so, we have no idea about this. But following up on what was just said, he’s [Charlie Kirk] been one of the most divisive, especially divisive, younger figures in this who has constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups, and I always go back to hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in that, that people just — you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place, and that’s the unfortunate environment we’re in.” -- Matthew Dowd blames Charlie Kirk for his own assassination on MSNBC

7) “Yeah, we like Hitler. No one gives a fuck what you woke Jews think anymore. Bro was a revolutionary leader and saved Germany. The Jews declared war on Germany first. If Israel can deny a genocide with 4k video proof, I’m questioning everything you guys have said about the painter during WW2.” -- Myron Gaines

6) “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based upon my own research, not my public education and indoctrination. Was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people. He wanted a pure nation.” -- UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell

5) “Women are coy. They want me to rape them. They want me to beat the shit out of them.” -- Nick Fuentes

4) “Hitler was sooooo fresh.” -- Kanye West

3) “I know we’re not supposed to say this, but the entire world would be relieved if every one of these MAGA maniacs and degenerates were killed tomorrow.” -- Rebekah Jones

2) “Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find.” -- Taylor Lorenz on assassin Luigi Mangione

1) “You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature.” -- Destiny | Steven Bonnell after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

