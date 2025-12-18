Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria Dyson's avatar
Maria Dyson
7h

They hate us don't they--sight unseen. Each quote reeks of malevolent hatred of conservatives and MAGA. And how in the world did so many on the left come to admire Herr Hitler???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Hawkins
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Hawkins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture