It’s no secret that conservatives and liberals don’t agree on much of anything.

Conservatives love capitalism, and liberals extol the virtues of socialism. Conservatives believe it’s wrong to murder babies in the womb, while liberals think it’s okay to kill them for any reason, including inconvenience. The Right wants to move toward a free-market healthcare system while the Left wants government to control the whole thing. Conservatives are serious about law and order, having a border, discouraging people from living off of their fellow citizens, and think we should have a merit-based world, while liberals do not.

These are not small differences, and two societies that follow the principles of each side to their logical conclusions will look radically different when all is said and done.

Still, somehow, some way, America has managed to navigate these seemingly irrevocable differences for a long time. We live in a country where big government liberals like FDR and Lyndon Johnson have each…