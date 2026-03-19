If you’ve been around kids in a car, particularly when they’re bored, frustrated, and mildly annoyed, you’ve probably seen them play a variation of the “I’m not touching you” game. The whole idea of it is to do as much as possible to annoy the other child, while still staying within the boundaries set by mom and dad, so you don’t get in trouble. This often leads to one kid sticking his hand in the other kid’s face or getting near their arm, which irritates the other child, who then calls out for help from their parents. Then, the kid who is deliberately annoying the other one will go, “But I’m not touching him!” This usually goes on until Mom or Dad tells them to knock it off or else.

Adults in relationships, particularly if one is passive-aggressive or loves drama, will also play their own form of this game. They’ll deliberately do or say that one thing that they know drives the person they’re with BONKERS and then pretend to be the victim when they “overreact.” You know, “Whoa, whoa,…