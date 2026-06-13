If you didn’t see the news yesterday, after the release of SpaceX’s IPO, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX began trading at $150 a share on Friday, above its listing price of $135 a share, making him the world’s first-ever trillionaire following the IPO. The rocket and satellite company raised a record $75 billion, valuing the company at about $1.8 trillion, pushing the value of Musk’s stake in SpaceX to an estimated $690 billion. The company is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SPCX” after pricing its IPO on Thursday. Combined with his holdings in electric vehicle maker Tesla, as well as other investments and assets, Musk’s net worth is now estimated at about $1.1 trillion.

Do you know what I think about when I hear that Elon Musk became a trillionaire? One of my favorite quotes from the late, great Walter Williams:

Elon Musk is so rich because he’s done such a good job of serving his fellow man.

Tesla revolutionized the electric car business, and SpaceX has revolutionized rocketry and satellite Internet. He’s also working on The Boring Company, which has the potential to make it much easier to move around big cities, xAI, which was created to reduce the dangers of AI to the human race, and Neuralink, which may allow crippled people to walk again.

Like everyone else, Elon Musk has flaws, but if there was one person on Earth you’d want to have this many resources, it’s him because he’s successfully doing a lot of extremely difficult things that have the potential to benefit the whole human race. There is no such thing as an “indispensable man,” but the closest thing to it on the planet right now is Elon Musk.

On the other hand, when liberals hear that Elon Musk is the world’s first trillionaire, they immediately think, “There’s a big pot of money we can confiscate to distribute to each other and use to get more votes.” It’s like a horde of fleas getting excited and hopping up and down as they see a big, fluffy dog walking their way:

We could go on and on with these quotes, but they’re all variations on the same thing. It’s socialists encouraging people to break the 10th Commandment instead of telling people to copy success and then pitching pie-in-the-sky promises about what they could do with that money.

“Oh, if we had that money, we could pay for free college and trade school for everyone, get rid of the homeless, make sure everyone has enough to eat (I’m not sure I believe that’s much of a problem in a country where statistically, the poor are fatter than everyone else), solve world hunger, get everyone in the world clean drinking water, and reforest the Amazon,” and whatever 84 magical, beautiful things Bernie Sanders says he wants to do with the money.

But, if that’s true and in 2025 we took in 5 trillion dollars, spent 7 trillion dollars, and are 39 trillion dollars in debt, why haven’t all of those things already been done? If you are dumb enough to believe what these people are saying, then theoretically, we should have been able to do all the things they want to do many, many times over.

So, why haven’t we? Because this is all socialist bullsh*t from start to finish.

Just as a starting point, Elon Musk’s money is almost entirely tied up in companies he created that are bringing amazing new things into the world, not sitting in some Scrooge McDuck-style vault, waiting to be looted and handed out to the crew doing the heist.

If Elon Musk were to sell all of his stock so we could put unicorns in the Amazon or give every homeless person a beachfront cottage in Kennebunkport, the value of Musk’s holdings would plunge because the very fact that he’s personally involved in these companies is a significant part of their value. So, if you liquidated Elon Musk, you wouldn’t get a trillion dollars, you’d get a fraction of that:

On top of that, we’d also lose the extraordinarily large amount of taxes and economic activity his corporations produce:

And what would actually be done with that money? We hear all these beautiful promises (“Oh, if they get that money everybody will get their own private jet and the grocery store will pay you money to take their food,” but back in the real world, socialists are continuously spending money on the most ridiculous things imaginable. We get trans puppet shows in Croatia, massive grants to homelessness fighting NGOs that only create more homelessness, payouts to illegal aliens that aren’t supposed to be here, tens of billions spent on infrastructure projects that never actually get built, like the high-speed choo-choo to nowhere in Gavin Newsom’s California and even richer hauls for welfare queens, in return for voting for Democrats, of course.

All of this is in service of the only things they really care about, which are getting reelected, having control over their fellow citizens, and forcing all of us to spend money on things we wouldn’t want at any price.

On top of that, not only do I not want Elon to pay higher taxes, I believe no one should be paying higher taxes right now. Not only do I not want these new programs they’re promising, I want the government to dramatically cut back on the programs we already have to reduce spending. In fact, until we AT LEAST get rid of the deficit and start paying down the debt, we shouldn’t be talking about any new programs that don’t revolve around the most basic functions of government, like national security or securing the border.

Last but not least, instead of trying to convince everyone that it’s terrible that Elon Musk got so rich by succeeding in building so many amazing things, why aren’t we encouraging more Americans to follow his example? The man is an African immigrant who was living with his brother, his mother, and working an $18 an hour job when he was eighteen years old. Now, 36 years later, because of his own incredible ability, a little luck, and the amazing opportunities that are available in America, he’s worth a trillion dollars. Our country’s message today should be, “If Elon Musk did that, what can you do?”

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