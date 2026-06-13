Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
2h

Thanks John! Unfortunately this is true so most people won’t believe it. 😆

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David Can't Think's avatar
David Can't Think
25m

It’s ‘cause he supports Trump. If he were to were to ever break with King Donald, the left would embrace him just like they have MTG, Liz Cheney, and what’s-his-name from the Lincoln Project.

They are fueled by pettiness, envy, and hatred.

Just like President Milei says -- I used to think that Leftism was a disease of the mind, but now I know better. It is a disease of the soul.

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