I normally don’t do this, but I want to take a moment to brag. Well, sort of. You’ll see what I mean.

Did you know that I’ve run a half-marathon before? That’s right. 13.1 miles – although in all fairness, a doctor did literally come up to me as I crossed the line and ask if I needed medical attention, which seems like an indication I was looking rough at the end. Of course, it’s worth noting that nearly a million people finish a marathon in the US each year, there are ultra-marathons that go 100 miles, and someone named Hugo Farias ran a marathon every day for just over a year.

Furthermore, I’ve walked across about 15 ft. on 1,200°F hot coals in my bare feet not once, but TWICE in my life. Bad ass, right? Except, know what the world record is for that? 656 feet. So, congrats to me for doing 1/43 of the world record length, I guess.

Additionally, if you follow me on X, you know I have 27.7k followers. Sound impressive? Well, IT IS. According to X’s Grok AI, “approximately 0.005% of X use…