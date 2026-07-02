Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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Dick Minnis's avatar
Dick Minnis
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I agree wholeheartedly with your analysis, but it goes beyond just low trust individuals being turned loose in a high trust society. The question is whether Islam is compatible, antagonistic, or capable of co-existence with Western Enlightenment Values. An honest answer is not compatible, but capable of co-existence. I've explored that subject in 2 substack essays and am continuing the discussion in a yet to be published 3rd.

https://removingthecataract.substack.com/p/the-enlightenment-and-islam-part

Dick Minnis

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