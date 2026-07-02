Like the United States, the Roman Empire was built on immigration. Sort of. There was some actual tribal immigration, and then there was, “So, we just conquered you. Option A is you pay taxes, obey our laws, adopt our customs, and we make you citizens. You really don’t want to know what option B is, but I will clue you in that it involves a lot of dead bodies.”

When the Empire was strong, and Roman culture was thriving, the border was defended, and tribes allowed in were often split up and sent to different parts of the empire to learn to assimilate.

Over time, as the Roman Empire grew more decadent, corrupt, and unpatriotic, it became harder for them to maintain the military. When the Huns started pushing other tribes into the Empire, the Romans weren’t sure they’d be strong enough to keep them out. So, they let them enter in great numbers, and they also no longer had the will, common sense, or believed in their own culture enough to split the tribes up. Instead, they let them stay together and become the backbone of their military. Eventually, the tribesmen, who were militarized and loyal to each other, not the Romans, sacked Rome and took control of the western half of the Empire.

Is that what’s happening today in America? Not exactly, but as Mark Twain was reputed to have said:

Yes, immigration can make a country stronger. It certainly made the Romans stronger until it helped cause their destruction, and the same thing can happen here. In fact, it probably will happen here if we continue down the same insane road we’re currently on with immigration. For people with eyes to see, there are red danger signs the size of Times Square billboards flashing all around us. You see it in story after story about the shocking number of foreigners being brought into our country and the poor overall quality of immigrants we’re getting.

We are getting to the point where we’re bringing in so many welfare recipients from Somalia, one of the most dysfunctional nations on earth, that American politicians are trying to show their loyalty to Somalia to get their votes:

In a sane world, the number of immigrants America would bring into our country from a backward country like Somalia would be close to zero, yet they’re being brought here in large enough numbers to swing elections, given welfare, and allowed to commit fraud at will in places like Minnesota because they’re reliable votes for the Democratic Party.

This is madness.

So is the idea that the mayor of America’s largest city, Zohran Mamdani, is a “Democratic Socialist” from Uganda who has his job because of strong support by foreign-born Americans:

As we speak, a foreign-born judge is blocking some of Trump’s legislation:

After reading all of this, you might be thinking, “Gee, it sounds like this guy is saying that immigrants to America shouldn’t be eligible for welfare, to be judges, or be allowed to hold leadership positions in Congress or as governors or mayors.”

That is exactly correct.

The Founders explicitly disallowed foreign-born citizens from being President in the Constitution, but given how small America was at the time, they probably thought it was too restrictive to apply that across the board for a fast-growing nation of 4 million citizens and assumed we’d just amend the Constitution as we got bigger or if it ever turned into a problem.

If only.

It’s also worth noting that bizarrely, after 9/11, America significantly INCREASED the amount of Muslim immigration to our country:

There are wonderful human beings that are Muslims, but everywhere you see Muslims reach significant numbers in the West, you see massive increases in sexual assaults, terrorist attacks, refusals to assimilate, and attempts to radically change the culture for the worse. This doesn’t mean every Muslim is a bad person. That’s certainly not true. But it’s an open question whether Islam is compatible with Western civilization once their numbers increase in a society, and if you had to answer based on all the available evidence, it would be, “No.”

Is immigration currently THE BIGGEST threat to America’s future? Realistically, you’d probably have to say the debt and the Left trying to create a one-party state are bigger threats, but immigration, both legal and illegal, may be next in line.

That’s unfortunate because merit based immigration could be a positive for America, and it really shouldn’t even be a political issue. If our immigration policies revolved around what was good for America, instead of trying to bring a new electorate into the country to boost the chances of Democrats taking and holding power, every single problem we’re talking about here and dozens that haven’t been discussed could easily be fixed within a few years.

Of course, that’s a little like saying that if the crazy person in the boat with you would stop trying to punch holes in the bottom of the ship, it wouldn’t sink. What if Democrats don’t care about what’s good for the country? What if they keep allowing in illegals by the millions, flooding the country with Third World welfare cases, and encouraging radical Islamists to come here? Well, if they do that and they’re not stopped, it’s not going to end well for our country. The Romans could have told you all about how it turns out.

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