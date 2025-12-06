One of the many weird tics of liberals in 2025 is their ferocious support of criminals. Liberals not only want to defund the police, but they also go above and beyond to try to keep criminals from facing justice for their crimes.

They put district attorneys in place who often give criminals slaps on the wrist for their crimes if they prosecute them at all, and they put bail laws in place that allow criminals to almost immediately get out of jail while awaiting trial. That’s why we see stories like these all the time: