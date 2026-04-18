Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
13h

Excellent summary. The key is that we really didn’t have a choice. Between the regime’s attempt at building nuclear weapons and the 100 or so missiles they were building every month, waiting longer would have only made the Iran problem harder to solve.

The perfect example of this dilemma is North Korea where we knew they have been building nuclear weapons for years yet and, despite saying “stop.” It’s now too late. Combine those weapons with intercontinental ballistic missiles and a messianic regime, the world is now at the mercy of a paranoid dictator.

Would allowing that to happen in Iran which, unlike NK, sits on a mountain of black gold, have been a good idea? I know I don’t think so.

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