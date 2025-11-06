Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

October 2025

Can Relationships Survive the Modern World?
“Never before have our expectations of marriage taken on such epic proportions.
  
John Hawkins
The 5 Red Lines American Democracy Couldn’t Survive Being Crossed
Will America, as it exists today, still exist ten years from now?
  
John Hawkins
Reality Doesn’t Care What You Think
Life Doesn’t Owe You a Custom Version
  
John Hawkins
There Absolutely Are Enemies on the Right
Under normal circumstances, I would never tell people this story, but because I had so many people that worked for me over the years at Right Wing News…
  
John Hawkins
Liberals, the Tyranny is YOU
Even after Charlie Kirk was murdered by a liberal with, “Hey, fascist.
  
John Hawkins
Is Actor Mark Ruffalo Right When He Says We Need to Replace Capitalism with Socialism?
Absolutely not, but you can learn a lot about liberals from seeing WHY he’s wrong.
  
John Hawkins
To Get Smart, You Have to Be Willing to Feel Stupid
So, I just got back from Tokyo last Friday, which was a city I’ve wanted to go to for a very long time.
  
John Hawkins
The Palestinians are One of the Least Sympathetic Causes in History
One of the curses of the world we live in is that so many people no longer have a deep knowledge of the subjects they see discussed on the news.
  
John Hawkins
The Problem with Fame
Would you want to be famous?
