Culturcidal by John Hawkins
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why Getting Rid of the Senate Filibuster Would Mean the End of Democracy in America
The 1983 movie “War Games” was a precursor to the AI era.
24 hrs ago
•
John Hawkins
35
17
America Should Have Merit-Based Immigration or No Immigration
The prevalent view in America is that immigration is a good thing.
Nov 2
•
John Hawkins
37
18
25 Crazy Things Liberals Believe
I loved this idea for a column, and I will fully admit that I *** ahem *** borrowed it from Wilfred Reilly:
Nov 1
•
John Hawkins
152
50
October 2025
Can Relationships Survive the Modern World?
“Never before have our expectations of marriage taken on such epic proportions.
Oct 30
•
John Hawkins
27
12
The 5 Red Lines American Democracy Couldn’t Survive Being Crossed
Will America, as it exists today, still exist ten years from now?
Oct 25
•
John Hawkins
52
3
Reality Doesn’t Care What You Think
Life Doesn’t Owe You a Custom Version
Oct 23
•
John Hawkins
33
6
There Absolutely Are Enemies on the Right
Under normal circumstances, I would never tell people this story, but because I had so many people that worked for me over the years at Right Wing News…
Oct 19
•
John Hawkins
56
36
Liberals, the Tyranny is YOU
Even after Charlie Kirk was murdered by a liberal with, “Hey, fascist.
Oct 16
•
John Hawkins
67
5
Is Actor Mark Ruffalo Right When He Says We Need to Replace Capitalism with Socialism?
Absolutely not, but you can learn a lot about liberals from seeing WHY he’s wrong.
Oct 14
•
John Hawkins
44
3
To Get Smart, You Have to Be Willing to Feel Stupid
So, I just got back from Tokyo last Friday, which was a city I’ve wanted to go to for a very long time.
Oct 13
•
John Hawkins
35
10
The Palestinians are One of the Least Sympathetic Causes in History
One of the curses of the world we live in is that so many people no longer have a deep knowledge of the subjects they see discussed on the news.
Oct 11
•
John Hawkins
377
98
The Problem with Fame
Would you want to be famous?
Published on Culturcidal by John Hawkins
•
Oct 8
© 2025 John Hawkins
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts