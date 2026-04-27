Culturcidal by John Hawkins

Culturcidal by John Hawkins

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m444ss's avatar
m444ss
6hEdited

PS Upfront: Using violence or the threat of violence to achieve political aims...I'm pretty sure there's a word for that.

Leftist ideologies have been associated with politically motivated (or justified) violence since there have been leftist ideologies. It just that many, many, many more of them are now willing to engage in it or at least facilitate it.

...riots & looting, arson, "defund the police," ignoring rapists b/c the rapists serve a perceived political purpose, ignoring murderers b/c the murdererss serve a perceived political purpose, murdering perceived political adversaries, etc...

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
4hEdited

When you consider that the left is primarily comprised of females and feminized, weak father, low-T males that lack the "protect others in the family and tribe" gene that real men are blessed with and have planted by their strong fathers, none of this inclination toward violence is surprising. However we have a bigger problem in that the Democrat Party exploits electronic media and uses Madison Ave. advertising psych-ops, but 100% negative, to emotionally terrorize these people and send them off to do violence. Stopping the violence requires that we cut off the head of the snake. However, the snake is the globalist, corporatist, ruling class with all the money and power, and it has hired the feminized cohort as their managerial power to keep pushing the crap.

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