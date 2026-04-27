As someone who has written a lot about the bloodthirsty nature of the modern Left (links at the end), the Left’s reaction to the latest assassination attempt on Donald Trump is the same old sh*t. It’s liberals non-stop winking at calls for violence, bloodlessly condemning it, or even claiming it’s staged when it happens, then going right back to the same rhetoric immediately afterward.

It’s also the same old excuses.

“You’re complaining about this? Well, what about Jan 6?” What about it? It was a riot. It was bad and should be condemned. So, were the 100+ BLM riots and the ICE riots in Portland and Minnesota that could more fairly be called insurrections than anything that happened at the Capitol Building. I’m not sure why we’re supposed to pretend that the one conservative riot was the worst thing that ever happened, while liberal riots are just business as usual.

“Well, Trump says all kinds of mean and threatening things, too!” I’m not even going to play the “Well, what do you expect given the things that have been said and done to him by the Left,” game. Trump famously runs his mouth too much, and I’d prefer if he did it a lot less. Of course, the number of prominent liberals who run their mouths too much stretches into the hundreds at this point. One of the things that makes Trump stand out so much is that he’s a conservative who aims the same kind of extremely nasty attitude at liberals that they habitually aim at conservatives. That doesn’t excuse him, but it also doesn’t excuse the Left either.

“Both sides need to do better!” No, this is not an even-steven problem, it’s mostly a liberal problem. Certainly, the real data (as opposed to the heavily cherry-picked claims liberals love to toss out that falsely indicate political violence is mostly conservative) shows that:

You can see this all over the place on the Left. I could very easily do a whole article full of liberal quotes calling for or celebrating violence, but these three, all of which are from last year, should give you the general idea:

“I know we’re not supposed to say this, but the entire world would be relieved if every one of these MAGA maniacs and degenerates were killed tomorrow.” -- Rebekah Jones “Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find.” -- Taylor Lorenz on assassin Luigi Mangione “You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events so that they look to their leadership to turn down the temperature.” -- Destiny | Steven Bonnell after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

However, it goes much deeper than outright calls for violence or the Left’s grotesque celebration of Charlie Kirk’s murder, which was literally one of the most disgusting events in all of American history.

Calls for lawbreaking and violence are EVERYWHERE on the Left. They are MAINSTREAM. As a great example of that, AFTER a liberal tried to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Press Dinner, these are the signs the Left-wing protesters were holding outside:

In Portland and Minnesota this year, not only have we seen liberal violence aimed at ICE agents, but it was also DELIBERATELY ALLOWED by the liberal governments there, who ordered the police to stand back. Conservative reporters have been targeted and assaulted several times during these protests/riots, too:

Here’s a new website tracking and encouraging arson against warehouses, which echoes the Left’s campaign of vandalism against Tesla when Elon Musk was helping to catch Left-wing fraud earlier in the Trump Presidency:

In the days leading up to this assassination attempt, there was also a major push on the Left to legitimize Hasan Piker, an extraordinarily radical, yet popular left-wing streamer:

This is a man who has called for violence and murder to be used against conservatives:

This all comes against a background of liberals insisting they have a right to block traffic at will as long as they call it a “protest,” asserting that it’s okay to violently attack Nazis and fascists while calling everyone that disagrees with them Nazis and fascists, and calling for “globalizing the Intifada,” which is no different than calling for terrorism in America.

Meanwhile, if we look back a decade, what do we see? Left-winger after Left-winger trying and sometimes succeeding in their effort to murder conservatives:

There is a sickness on the modern Left that is very easy to see, but so many Americans don’t WANT TO SEE IT because of what it will mean:

Why, surely our fellow citizens wouldn’t root for our deaths. Surely, when liberals call for violence against us, they don’t mean it. Surely, if liberals disarmed us, they wouldn’t put us in camps or massacre us. Why, surely they are good and moral people, not the type of people their rhetoric makes them sound like.

Why do people HAVE TO DENY what at least a large minority of liberals in America have turned into? Because if they accepted the obvious truth, it would mean we couldn’t trust them. It would mean we’re in danger, and the country is in danger. It would mean that these people are a serious potential threat to our country, our lives, and our children.

It’s uncomfortable to have that knowledge, but it’s always better to know the truth. Because if you know the truth, it can allow you to prepare and it can better guide your actions, not just to protect yourself and your country from the Left, but to make sure they’re not in a position to ever implement what they really would like to do to everyone who disagrees with them.

Also see:

Are Liberals Evil?

The Left’s Assassination Culture

The Pre-Charlie Kirk World May Never Be Coming Back

This May Be Our Last Chance to Deradicalize the Left

We’re Not Dying to Protect the Left’s Right to Call for Murdering Us

The Terrible Price America Will Pay Because Liberals Believe the Rules Don’t Apply to Them

How Long Will It Be Before Liberals and Conservatives Start Killing Each Other in Large Numbers?

Can We Continue to Live with Liberals?

Share

Leave a comment

101 Things All Young Adults Should Know