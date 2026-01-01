Culturcidal started back in August of 2021, and since then, I’ve released about 650 articles. Here are the most popular columns from 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Also, as a bonus, I included the most popular self-help articles, quote articles, articles about liberals, and my favorite pieces that didn’t make another list. If you’re looking for something to read and you’re a fan of Culturcidal, this is your lucky day.

PS: As a side note, thank all of you for reading. The average column on Cultucidal these days gets more reads than the columns I did when I was one of the most read (and sometimes the most read) authors at places like Townhall, Human Events, and PJ Media.

I’d like to give an extra special thanks to all the people who share these columns. You guys, along with the people who like and comment on them, are more influential than you realize. As a writer, it’s always odd to have so many consistent readers, but to hear from so few of them. I know people like these columns, or …